Confronting an existential crisis

The last book I read on madrasas (Hem Borker’s Madrasas and the Making of Islamic Womanhood ) argued that for all their flaws they offer a route to educational mobility for Muslim girls from conservative families, particularly from rural areas. These girls find madrasas empowering and a potential stepping stone to mainstream higher education, even a career.

Some told her madrasas had transformed their lives. Yet, her description of the life inside a typical madrasa (Borker spent some time at a Delhi women’s madrasa as part of her research) showed an institution mired in a ...