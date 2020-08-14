Coping with uncertainty

A book on uncertainty could not have been better timed.

Although Radical Uncertainty: Decision-making For An Unknowable Future was written in the pre-Covid-19 world, the uncertainty associated with the pandemic has increased the importance of understanding the limitations of managing risk in various aspects of life, business and policy making. The book, as the authors describe, is about “how real people make choices in a radically uncertain world, in which probabilities cannot meaningfully be attached to alternative futures.” This is exactly how governments, ...