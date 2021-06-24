Creating 'Me Inc'

What do big brands do? Differentiate their value, carve a unique identity, and leverage it to gain traction. Individuals can do the same — in fact, each of us has a personal brand by default. Reputation assets relevant to our goals can be leveraged to influence perception and attract opportunities.

It is on this premise that Lida Citroën builds her new book. Should we bother about perceptions others may have of us? Many of us feel that what matters most is our belief in ourselves. Such people are only half-right, according to Ms Citroën. When we leave to chance how ...