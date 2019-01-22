Creating the calm corporation

It doesn't have to be crazy at work Jason Fried & David Heinemeier Hansson HarperCollins Publishers 230 pages,Rs 499 The authors of this book say, and perhaps you have experienced it too, that the corporate environment is turning crazy. Deadlines for completing assignments are getting shorter, teams are shrinking, and the workload on each employee is rising.

Even though many people today work longer hours on weekdays and put in extra effort during weekends, they flounder. Higher stress levels are leading to higher employee churn. The authors, who are co-founders of a US-based ...