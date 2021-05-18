Exits without tears

Is there ever such a thing as a happy exit, or an amicable separation? If adages hold semblances of truth then absence only makes the heart grow fonder even if it is linked to memories that are derived from possession and control.

At least, that’s one school of thought when it comes to mergers and acquisitions and situations when corporations buy or get bought by other companies. Navigating this transition with minimal turbulence, maximum effici­ency and precision is part art, part science and sometimes only possible with a little dollop of luck and long-term ...