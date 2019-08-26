Facts about India's PMs

The author is a good friend so whatever really rude things I have to say about this book I will tell him in private. Here, it is enough to say that this is a very comprehensive effort at capturing the main points of modern Indian history. What’s more, the facts have been thoroughly checked.

That, in itself, is a major positive in recent books on contemporary history. It is, thus, an excellent and very valuable reference volume. Incoming diplomats will find it especially useful. In writing it prime minister-wise Mr Bhagwati has gone back to a time-honoured tradition in ...