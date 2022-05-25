Finding your 'generosity purposes'

The more the merrier. That’s the ultimate money math for most of us. We do not look beyond the happiness more money invariably brings. But Derrick Kinney thinks differently.

Happiness is what you do, not what you have, he writes in Good Money Revolution. Connect your cash to a cause, your money to a movement, your profits to a purpose. This is what adds meaning to life, he adds. Discovering one’s “generosity purpose” is also the first in the seven-step good money framework he draws up. In the organisational context too, it makes immense business sense to give. ...