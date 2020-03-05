Forgotten hero

Although I have been a journalist for nearly three years, the first time I heard of Safdar Hashmi was when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Jawaharlal University Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh after she was attacked by masked goons and gave her the book under review as a gift.

It was a thoughtful present. For a generation unacquainted with Safdar Hashmi, Sudhanva Deshpande’s book Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi, replete with hope and humour, tells us what it means to live resistance, since Hashmi’s theatre was an extension of his ...