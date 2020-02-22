'Friends' cast to come together for a 'special' reunion on HBO Max

"Friends" reunion is officially happening in the form of an exclusive "untitled unscripted special" on Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six original cast members of the popular sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- will come together for the reunion episode scheduled to debut in May, WarnerMedia announced Friday.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement.

"I became aware of 'Friends' when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans," he added.

The special will be shot on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the entire original series was filmed.

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside "Friends" creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

The episode will debut on HBO Max, along with all 236 episodes of the series, which premiered in 1994 on NBC.

The six cast members also took their official social media accounts to share the reunion

The speculation around the reunion started late last year, just months after the WarnerMedia-created SVOD platform bought the streaming rights to the series from Netflix in a deal with Warner Bros. Television.