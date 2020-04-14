From good wife to free agent

Objectively examining one’s life and experiences is not easy. And if those experiences have been traumatic, their retelling on any public forum is an act of bravery. Pakistani-Canadian inspirational speaker and social entrepreneur Samra Zafar’s memoir will leave readers simultaneously horrified and inspired.

But as they read Ms Zafar’s harrowing account of over a decade of domestic trauma and abuse, it is her resolve that shines through. Further, her experiences as a victim are universal, transcending barriers of race and culture. Consequently, as she describes with ...