Fruitful history

Robin Laurance describes coconut in the subtitle of his book on the subject as the shy fruit. But this is one fruit, containing clean sweet water for drinking and a soft kernel for healthy eating, that sustained seafaring explorers in their voyages of discovery of unknown lands and trade through centuries.

In the late 13th century, the Venetian merchant, explorer and writer Marco Polo spotted coconuts in India. So enamoured was he of the fruit that would quench thirst and also offer tender kernel to whet the appetite that he described it as “Pharaoh’s Nut” containing both ...