Gay pride in India Inc

Parmesh Shahani’s new book Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Indian Workplace has all the ingredients of a Bollywood blockbuster. There is a strong emotional core with dramatic tension, foreign locations, background music and special appearances.

A cross between memoir and manifesto, it is best described in the author’s own words: “How did a boy from Colaba who grew up in a 250-square-foot room and went to a 7-rupees-a-month SSC school — St. Joseph’s, Colaba — land up with a jet-set business-class lifestyle that involves crossing from Mumbai to Boston ...