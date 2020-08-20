Genders without borders

We are in the middle of a rapidly changing discourse around gender and sexuality. Old definitions appear narrow. New vocabularies seem out of reach.

The truth of the matter is that multiple realities, often incompatible at first sight, coexist in our present. Journalist Mark Gevisser, based in South Africa, does some excellent stock-taking with his book The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers. “The notion of LGBT rights was spreading globally at the exact moment that old boundaries were collapsing in the era of globalization. The collapse of these ...