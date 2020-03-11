Get the basics right

What can one learn from the life of a man who went from being an ordinary accounts clerk to becoming the chief executive officer (CEO) of DHL, one of the most globalised companies with a presence in over 220 countries? To paraphrase Robert Frost, Ken Allen took the path less travelled, and that made all the difference. The first takeaway for youngsters reading this book will perhaps be that pursuing a global career is likely to yield far richer dividends than confining yourself to one nation.

The author was the son of a coal miner and a nurse from Yorkshire, England. Around the time he came ...