Google beyond the Plex

Stephen Levy knows Google almost as well as many veteran employees of the Silicon Valley giant. Currently, Editor at Large for Wired, Mr Levy started covering the search start-up and the “Google boys” in 1998-99 when he was writing on technology for Newsweek.

He had heard about a new search engine and tried it out in 1997 — this was an era when Yahoo still ruled the Internet and search was seen as a small portion of the “portals” that influenced how you found websites. Over the years, he wrote multiple Google features, including cover stories and his ...