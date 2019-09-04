Hindutva's multifaceted founder

1907: “Gandhi is a true desh bhakt” — Veer Savarkar about Mahatma Gandhi 1922: “Savarkar’s talent should be utilised for public welfare. He is brave. He is clever.

He is a patriot. He is a revolutionary” — Gandhi about Savarkar 1928: “Criticism of non-violence is not a criticism of Gandhiji. We will fight shoulder-to-shoulder with Mahatmaji in the national struggle” — Savarkar about Gandhi 1944: “I urge Hindus to not contribute a pie to the Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust. Suffering of Kasturba was insignificant ...