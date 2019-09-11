His-Story of India

This is the first book written by A K Bhattacharya (popularly known as AKB) who is not only the Editorial Director of Business Standard but also the author of a consistent column, New Delhi Dairy. It is surprising that this is AKB’s first book.

Given the breadth and depth of his insights and the regularity with which he writes his columns, one would have thought that a book should have been out much before. Nevertheless, this is a welcome book and like most of AKBs’ columns, it is straight, monotonic and non-partisan. I say non-partisan after I read the Chapter 22 on ...