Immigrant chronicles

Prochy N Mehta's fascinating new book Pioneering Parsis of Calcutta sheds light on the enduring legacy of her own community in a city she prefers to address by its colonial name Calcutta, also preferred by the English-speaking elite of today and yesteryear. Her meticulous research has led to a remarkably interesting compendium on Parsi traders, philanthropists, barristers, community leaders, bureaucrats, and stalwarts from other fields.

Ms Mehta writes, “The first Parsi who came to Calcutta around 1767 was Dadabhai Behramji Banaji. Parsis used to trade with Armenian ...