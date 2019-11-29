India's China destiny

PAX SINICA: Implications For The Indian Dawn Author: Samir Saran and Akhil Deo | Publisher: Rupa Publications | Price: Rs 595 Pax Sinica? China’s astonishing rise over the last 40 years is documented in this timely book by Samir Saran and Akhil Deo. But surely the US will remain the lone superpower? It will take China, the aspiring great power with a $15 trillion GDP, a long time to catch up with America’s $ 21 trillion one.

And America’s $650 billion defence spending is set to increase. China’s military expenditure is $250 billion. It is ...