India's fake news story

India Misinformed: The True Story Pratik Sinha, Dr Sumaiya Shaikh and Arjun Sidharth HarperCollins, Rs 399, 270 pages Alt News was launched in 2017 by software engineer Pratik Sinha to counter the menace of fake news, a global phenomenon that has been exacerbated by the spread of social media.

Major events of this decade, from Donald Trump’s election to Brexit to India’s turn towards the right after 2014, have been variously attributed, at least in part, to the dissemination of fake news. Mr Sinha and colleagues have now compiled their major findings since the ...