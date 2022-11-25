Interpreter of languages

Translating Myself and Others

Author: Jhumpa Lahiri

Publisher: Princeton University Press

Pages: 208

Price: Rs 599





Author-translator Jhumpa Lahiri, who joined Barnard College in New York as the Millicent C McIntosh professor of English and director of creative writing in April 2022, is out with a new book called Translating Myself and Others. It is a contemplative collection of essays examining her own experience with translation, and her identity as a translator. These essays speak of exclusion without sentimentality, freedom without rage, and border-crossing without euphoria. They are tender and sharp, weighing in on matters of craft, gatekeeping and grief.