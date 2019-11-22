John le Carre's is an unremarkable novel about spies in the time of Brexit

The first signs of faltering were manifest in the novel preceding this one, A Legacy of Spies. Towards the end of that book, le Carre shockingly got wrong the biography of one of his most memorable characters, Jim Prideaux, who played a pivotal role in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

He was the spy in Tinker Tailor travelling under an assumed name, who was betrayed and shot in Czechoslovakia. He was betrayed by the arch traitor, Bill Haydon, his closest friend, perhaps lover as well. While setting out the background of the Haydon-Prideaux partnership, le Carre wrote that both were up in Oxford ...