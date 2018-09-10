Kashmir: A voice from the abyss

The Generation of Rage in Kashmir David Devadas, Oxford University Press 225 pages; Rs 495 This book is an outstanding study of the wellsprings of the anger of Kashmiri youth with the Indian state and its instruments of authority and torment. Their confrontation has now lasted for 30 years.

It has caused the deaths of several thousand Kashmiris, several hundred security personnel, and has left millions of residents, filled with anger and hate, staring at a bleak future. Mr Devadas points out that by 2007, militancy in Kashmir had died away and the stage was set for a slow ...