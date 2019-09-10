Learning from start-up failure

Coming from the co-founder of Webchutney, a leading digital agency, How I Almost Blew It is a collection of start-up stories that is both authoritative and convincing. As the title suggests, Siddharth Rao’s first book is about how successful entrepreneurs have so often been near the end and how they have come out of it either through their decision-making or sheer luck.

In all 17 stories, whether it’s Sanjeev Bikchandani or Ajit Balakrishnan, Deep Kalra or Deepinder Goyal, the fiascos have proved to be critical life lessons. Having started Webchutney (later acquired by ...