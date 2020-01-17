Leaves from history: Auction of texts dating back to the freedom struggle

At a time when history is being maimed and twisted to suit perceptions and agendas, it may be a good idea to turn to original sources for an authentic understanding of the creation of our country.

A forthcoming auction — “No Reserve Nationalism Book Auction” — of books, documents and posters dating back to India’s freedom struggle offers an opportunity to do so. The texts, made available by Mumbai-based auction house Prinseps, include The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, 70 rare volumes of his letters, essays, notes and interviews from 1884 to 1948 ...