Middle age conundrum: The wisdom and the agony of advancing years

Being old is no fun. Till about 40, you’re fine physically. After that you go downhill and don’t realise how steep the hill is. I’m 50 and let me tell you, it’s pretty steep. I’m not sure what is meant by middle age.

It doesn’t mean anything. It’s a polite way of saying old, but probably not near immediate death. Life expectancy till very recent times, meaning the beginning of the last century, was 45 or so. Most people married and procreated a few years after puberty, so there was a good chance you could be a grandparent by your late 30s. You ...