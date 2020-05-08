Netflix series Hollywood is a simplistic take on a tangled industry

The thing about films is that they often end up overstating their importance, and have the annoying tendency to view all things distressing in the world through their own rarefied prism. Racism, homophobia, gender inequality — grave issues that the movie industry underscores and offers inspiring personal stories as possible solutions.

While that is praiseworthy, this propensity also leads to a world so removed from reality that it makes you wonder if films are capable of bringing about any change at all. It’s amply evident that Hollywood, Netflix’s latest production, ...