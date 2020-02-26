Nuclear deterrence & dilemmas

The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War Author: Fred Kaplan Publisher: Simon & Schuster Price: Rs 799 The concept of nuclear deterrence sounds easy on paper.

It was succinctly described by Dr Strangelove, anti-hero of the 1964 Hollywood dark-comedy film Dr. Strangelove as, “...deterrence is the art of producing in the mind of the enemy... the fear to attack.” The premise of deterrence is that the destruction caused by nuclear weapons is so enormous that threatening to use it against an adversary will dissuade that ...