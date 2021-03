Ode to an era

The memoir presupposes an expedition into the past to collect scraps of material for a narrative worthy of all those who inhabit it. The author of the memoir is often an archivist, a historian whose resources are imbued with nostalgia, a builder of shrines for those who have gone, to preserve them in a forgetful age.

Feisal Alkazi is each of these in Enter Stage Right: The Alkazi / Padamsee Family Memoir published in January this year. At the very outset, he provides an image both quaint and enduring — his grandmother Kulsumbai’s horseshoe-shaped dining table in the ...