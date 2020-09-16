Of human bondage

With his book Capitalism and Slavery published in 1944, Eric Eustace Williams, former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, had firmly placed the role of the slave trade at the centre of global wealth creation. In the present surcharged debate on Black Lives Matter, that book, which argued for the centrality of slavery in the rise of the Industrial Revolution, has once again become the thesis for a new generation of scholarship.

That this reference peppers the book Capitalisms: Towards a Global History edited by Kaveh Yazdani and Dilip Menon was expected. Each of the essays seek to ...