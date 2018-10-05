One nation, one man

All through that phenomenal campaign of 2014, there was a claim and an acceptance of it that I found unsettling. The claim was that an individual could change India, because what was missing from our polity and our culture was the honesty and dedication and genius of one right-minded person.

The introduction of this individual would lead to dramatic change, just as it had elsewhere (in this case Gujarat). Now being Gujarati, and having experienced that state and its people first hand for nearly five decades, I was unable to swallow the claim. Gujarat is a very complex entity that has ...