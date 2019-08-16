Operation admission!

For the better part of this year, as the mother of a teenager transitioning into adulthood and out of school, I was on a roller coaster called college admissions. When my daughter, husband and I — and 1.2 million sets of parents, students and a few dozen education reporters in every city — were least expecting it, the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class XII results on May 2 — weeks ahead of schedule and without warning.

The move spared the children the agony of the wait, but only for the results. That the Delhi University (DU) admissions started ...