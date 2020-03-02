Out of alignment

Tanvi Madan’s Fateful Triangle shows why Communist China cast a shadow on Indo-US ties after Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official visit to the US in 1949. Washington saw China as a foe, New Delhi as a neighbour with which India must engage. India recognised the communist regime.

India and the US perceived China as a geopolitical threat and competitor—and still do. Can they forge closer ties to counter China’s influence in Asia? That outcome is neither impossible nor inevitable, argues Tanvi Madan. The US thought India’s progress was essential to counter ...