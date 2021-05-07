Plain tales from the pavilion

There are four types of Indians. These are not mutually exclusive categories. Thus there are those who play cricket. Those who watch it. Those who talk about it. And those who read and write about it.

Gulu Ezekiel belongs to the last category. As a sports journalist and cricket writer for over three decades, he lives and breathes the game. He has also written many books. As the title of this, his latest, says, he has sought to dispel some myths about the game. In the process he tells a lot of little stories. I have chosen just a few here but not listed them in any order of significance. ...