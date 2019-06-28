Political posturing

What political role does theatre still play in our society? I use the word still because most people do not regularly see plays and my guess is that the majority of urban youngsters have never seen one. I hope I am wrong, but I doubt I am. And it is the case that theatre and public performances is the space where resistance to authority and authoritarian ideas has traditionally displayed itself.

This idea has a rich and long history, going back at least to 500 BC. Ancient Athenian society had about 50,000 citizens. These were only adult males and they were "free" men, meaning ...