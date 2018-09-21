Rana Haddad's debut novel shows a feminist literary voice from West Asia

Two years ago, as winter approached, Oset Babur, a Turkish-American writer, started to think what her friends might like to read over the Christmas holidays.

After considering some popular titles, it occurred to her that instead of recommending familiar western writers how about trying out something different — something “about a region that you probably can’t get to so easily”. Female West Asian authors, for example? She settled on five writers who, she wrote in her blog, “will transport you to exciting new places and entrance you with characters ...