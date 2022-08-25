Reflections of a conscientious witness to history

Rajmohan Gandhi is best known as Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson. But he has many other claims to fame. His maternal grandfather was another towering figure from India’s struggle for independence, Chakravarti Rajgopalachari. His father Devdas Gandhi, the youngest son of the Mahatma, was an illustrious editor of the Hindustan Times. Rajmohan Gandhi himself was the resident editor of the then Madras edition of The Indian Express. He is the founder of the Indian branch of Moral Re-Armament (now Initiatives for Change) as well as its long-time head. He ran the weekly Himmat, which defiantly survived Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. He has lectured at various universities and institutions in India and in the United States. His most memorable contributions are his well-researched biographies of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajgopalachari and Badshah Khan. They were well reviewed as were most of his other . He has known personally almost all political personalities of the last 75 years, barring perhaps those belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its political offshoots, the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been their outspoken critic.

