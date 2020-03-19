Room for ambition

From Oberoi To Oyo: Behind the scenes with the movers and shakers of India's hotel industry Author: Chitra Narayanan Publisher: Penguin Portfolio This book is not about the history of hoteliering in India, or even the triumvirate badshahs of Indian hospitality in the Taj, Oberoi and the ITC, though the initial pages do bring you up to speed on some of it.

Rather, the book by business journalist Chitra Narayanan is about, in her words, “…more on the unknown players who now have a lot of skin in the game.” So change-makers and professional ...