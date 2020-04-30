Science off the wall

The philosopher Arthur Koestler said, “The progress of science is generally regarded as a kind of clean, rational advance along a straight ascending line; in fact, it has followed a zigzag course”. This book is all about the zigs and zags and peculiar dead-ends science has explored, along with expositions of the philosophy of science and pseudoscience thrown in.

It is a rambling, highly entertaining set of anecdotes about scientists and philosophers. It describes many of the weird things done in the name of science. Interleaved with the strange science, there are ...