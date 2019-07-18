Scientists who broke the gender barrier

This book consists of short profiles of ten extraordinary scientists who happened to be women. Each in their own individual way broke through glass ceilings and all of them changed the world.

The authors decided that they would focus on people who were dead, perhaps because it is easier to place a completed life in context. In other respects, their choice of subjects range across different fields. Gender discrimination across the STEM disciplines has become a “hot button” issue in the past few years as women working in these areas have become more assertive about narrating their ...