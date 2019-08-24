Shekhar Gupta: Right's myths, wrong path

Last week’s National Interest had applied a tough fact and reality check to the five most prominent myths on Jammu and Kashmir believed by our liberal community. It should logically follow that we now do exactly the same with many firmly held beliefs of the Right nationalists.

This is an enormously larger group, given the overwhelming Narendra Modi-BJP voter base. Among them, the belief that Article 370 and the “two-timing perfidy” of Kashmiri leaders is the only problem is even stronger than the liberal sense of collective injustice by the Indian state. This ...