That sinking feeling?

Tamal Bandyopadhyay is no stranger to the financial press. He is a respected journalist who has a blend of two attributes — a sharp mind and an intellect that can understand the layers of the Indian banking sector and an uncanny ability to draw out information and response from a wide range of people.

He has two more attributes — an ability to put complex matters in language that is accessible and a riveting narrative technique of a fiction writer. He also has an open mind and does not appear to be ideologically driven — we neither find him leaning towards the State nor ...