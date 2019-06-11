The art of happiness

In The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*uck, author Mark Manson evaluated the connections between hope, pain and suffering and how those emotions tie in with success. In the book under review, he takes those discussions up a notch by distilling these ideas on a largely philosophical plane.

Mr Manson starts off by presenting a generalised view of human psychology, dividing our consciousness into a Thinking Brain, the rational mind that takes logical decisions, and the Feeling Brain, its emotional complement that governs our feelings. He dovetails this distinction into a thoughtful ...