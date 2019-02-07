The art of 'literary journalism'

The latest book on the late Dom Moraes’ writings, Dom Moraes: Where Some Things Are Remembered: Profiles and Conversations, carries a blurb by Amitav Ghosh, who declares Moraes the “greatest prose stylist”. Superlatives aside, there is a curious phrase in the promotional material supplied by the publisher; it describes the book as a collection of the “finest literary journalism”.

Whether or not Moraes is the finest, there cannot be a more apt phrase than “literary journalism” to describe the essays collected in this book. Moraes wrote ...