The art of 'time-forward thinking'

Almost all leaders claim to have a vision. But not everyone has a clear understanding of what it stands for. This explains why some who profess to having a vision end up pulling down their organisations.

Business history is replete with such examples — of both big corporations and budding startups. Vision is undoubtedly imperative for those at the helm. It is all the more important in these times when the role of “leaders” is being redefined — from being “superiors” to “leader-servants”, Oleg Konovalov observes in his latest book. ...