The Da Vinci code to life

Lynne Truss, author of that peerless book on grammar and usage titled Eats, Shoots and Leaves, attributed the decline of punctuation to the rising use of text messaging. She wrote this before the explosion of social media so you can guess that she must be trebly appalled today at the steady massacre of the English language.

Grammar and punctuation are not the only casualties of the rise of the SMS, Twitter and WhatsApp schools of communication. Reading habits, too, have been altered so dynamically that any wordage beyond the scope of a limited set of characters has little chance of being ...