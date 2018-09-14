The Edge: An art exhibition that celebrates diversity and community

In the South Asian context, there has been nothing ordinary about the past decade. Curator of an art exhibition in Delhi titled “The Edge”, art historian Yashodhara Dalmia sees life in South Asia as a roiling cauldron of despair.

And it is this common sentiment that has brought together artists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India, to speak out through their art about the issues that plague our times. Untitled by Karan Shrestha | Photo: Courtesy Shrine Empire “The issues of people across the borders are very similar to ours,” ...