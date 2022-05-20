The ethics of inequality

Edited volumes can only be described. But before that, let me say that this is a seriously good book because it relies on a variety of intellectual traditions. That enriches the collection.

It is, if you will, “inclusive” in its choices. Narendar Pani, who is an economist and a professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru, as also a former colleague in journalism, makes a crucial point and uses the essays in this book to illustrate it. This is that inequality isn’t just economic because the well-off can face it socially as well. It’s not ...