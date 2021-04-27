The hidden world war

This book can perhaps be best described as an anecdotal history of one of the darkest, and most technically complex markets. It’s fun to read. The narrative jogs through the last 20-odd years.

The author has reported on cybersecurity (aka “infosec”) for The New York Times for a decade. She is respected in tech circles for her persistence in getting the most close-mouthed (and nerdy) people in existence to talk about their work, and its ramifications. The narrative has fascinating character sketches of some such individuals, as well as marvellous nuggets of information ...