JUST IN
Corporate culture under the lens
The President vs the Prime Minister
China's expansionist playbook: A case study
Down and out in paradise
Bombay, blockbuster style
Reorienting an empire
India's tryst with counterinsurgency
The worth of land value tax
The last days of Mughal Delhi
Betrayal and survival
You are here: Home » Beyond Business Â» Books
Corporate culture under the lens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The highs and lows of Indian business

Through the stories of four men and their business empires, Nandini Vijayaraghavan's book takes a hard look at the business environment and culture in India and the unpleasant reality of rivalries

Topics
BOOK REVIEW | Literature

Prosenjit Datta 

Book cover
Unfinished Business: Evolving Capitalism in the Worldâ€™s Largest Democracy

Unfinished Business: Evolving Capitalism in the World’s Largest Democracy

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 22:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.